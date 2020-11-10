COLUMBIA- The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Boone Hospital Center, MU Health Care and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital issued a joint statement Tuesday regarding Boone County's hospital status.
According to the statement, each facility will begin the implementation of their individual surge plans. This includes changing staffing procedures, pausing some elective surgeries, changing visitor policies and other efforts to 'ensure the highest levels of care for all who need it.'
The Boone County COVID-19 information hub will now reflect hospital status with three levels- green, yellow and red- starting Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.
Green status means hospitals are operating within licensed bed capacity and are accepting patient transfers from referring hospitals within standard care operating procedure.
Yellow status means hospitals are operating within standard capacity. It also means hospitals are meeting any of the following criteria:
- Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to capacity for greater than two days, or
- Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to staffing for greater than two consecutive days, or
- Delaying non-urgent procedures and operations to provide additional inpatient capacity.
Red status means hospitals are expanding care for patients above and beyond standard capacity, diversion or delays from own ED due to staffing or capacity at any time for more than two consecutive days.
Each hospital will provide a daily report of either green, yellow or red status.
The information hub will report 'red status' if two or more hospitals report red; 'yellow status' if two hospitals report yellow or one hospital reports red; or 'green status' if no more than one hospital reports yellow and no hospitals report red.
"We must all do our part to reverse current trends and slow the spread of COVID-19 to ensure the safety of our communities and support of our healthcare systems," the statement said.
It also clarified that if hospitals are in red status, emergency patients can still be seen.
On Tuesday, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece pled to Boone County residents to listen to health care leaders.
Please listen to our hospital leaders. We all need to do our part to bend the curve. Stay 6 feet apart from those you don’t live with. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. These measures protect the health of our community and will help ease the burden on our hospital resources. https://t.co/x2oqhqfWRE— Brian Treece (@BNTreece) November 10, 2020
As of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., Boone County's COVID-19 hub showed 142 patients hospitalized in Boone County. 49 of those are currently in the ICY and 21 are on ventilators.
The statement comes after Boone Hospital Center issued a staff memo Friday regarding the overload of ICU patients. The memo said the hospital turned away direct admits and were attempting to transfer patients who need ICU beds out of the ED.