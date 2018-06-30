Health Department Finds Ways to Improve Health in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Public Health Department released its community health assessment Friday.

The assessment is the result of gathering two years worth of data and public input.

The health department has identified five strategic issues it will focus on going forward:

1. Promoting safe and healthy neighborhoods and decreasing crime

2. Creating a community that encourages healthy lifestyles

3. Increasing access and utilization of health services

4. Addressing the causes of health disparity and ensuring health equity

5. Reducing risky health behaviors and the stigma associated with behavioral health

Each issue will have its own team composed of Boone County officials and community members who will determine a plan for achieving their goal.

The board of public health will release the specific plan to achieve each goal this summer.

This is the second year of a five-year plan to improve the health of Boone County. The next three years will be spent carrying out the plan to improve each strategic goal.

The health department is encouraging public input on any of the five issues.