Health department holds flu clinic in prep for flu season

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services held a free flu clinic Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic was held in order to practice technique.

"We received a large supply of doses from the state and its purpose is to practice our mass vaccination practices," said Michelle Riefe, community health promotion supervisor. "We also wanted to get people who are uninsured vaccinated."

With flu season around the corner, Riefe said it's important to protect yourself.

"Our flu season usually starts around October and it can go as late as May," said Riefe "It usually peaks in January or February, so we're trying to prepare for that."

There have been concerns recently about the availability of the flu vaccine in the coming months.

"We have had some delayed shipments, but there are no shortages," Riefe said.

Both the Columbia Department of Health and University of Missouri Health Care said they have plenty of influenza vaccine on hand for patients who would like to get vaccinated against the flu prior to this upcoming flu season.

Riefe said the CDC recommends everyone ages six months and older gets vaccinated against the flu and encourages those interested to come to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services during its walk-in hours on Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.