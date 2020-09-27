Health Department issues tips ahead of Mizzou's football season opener

2 days 2 hours 12 minutes ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:11:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers will play the football season opener against Alabama, Saturday.

Mizzou announced it is sold out of the limited number of tickets available to season-ticket holders and donors.

About 11,000 fans will be at Faurot Field as the nation's second-ranked team comes to town. 

Ahead of the game, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services issued some tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on game day. 

Earlier this month, Mizzou Athletics announced tailgating is prohibited in all game-day parking lots and campus spaces for the 2020 football season. 

Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said it was a difficult decision to make. 

"However, the health and safety of all our fans remain a top priority as we continue working toward a very different-looking 2020 season," Sterk said. 

Saturday's game will be head coach Eli Drinkwitz's first game with the Tigers. 

Mizzou and Alabama kick off their game just after 6 p.m.

