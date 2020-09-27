Health Department issues tips ahead of Mizzou's football season opener

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers will play the football season opener against Alabama, Saturday.

Mizzou announced it is sold out of the limited number of tickets available to season-ticket holders and donors.

About 11,000 fans will be at Faurot Field as the nation's second-ranked team comes to town.

Ahead of the game, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services issued some tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on game day.

Game Day is coming up this Saturday! Here are some Tips for Tigers to watch the game safely while enjoying time with friends and family. pic.twitter.com/5Uw46Q2tH9 — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 24, 2020

Earlier this month, Mizzou Athletics announced tailgating is prohibited in all game-day parking lots and campus spaces for the 2020 football season.

Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said it was a difficult decision to make.

"However, the health and safety of all our fans remain a top priority as we continue working toward a very different-looking 2020 season," Sterk said.

Saturday's game will be head coach Eli Drinkwitz's first game with the Tigers.

Mizzou and Alabama kick off their game just after 6 p.m.