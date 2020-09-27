Health Department issues tips ahead of Mizzou's football season opener
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers will play the football season opener against Alabama, Saturday.
Mizzou announced it is sold out of the limited number of tickets available to season-ticket holders and donors.
About 11,000 fans will be at Faurot Field as the nation's second-ranked team comes to town.
Ahead of the game, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services issued some tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on game day.
Game Day is coming up this Saturday! Here are some Tips for Tigers to watch the game safely while enjoying time with friends and family. pic.twitter.com/5Uw46Q2tH9— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 24, 2020
Earlier this month, Mizzou Athletics announced tailgating is prohibited in all game-day parking lots and campus spaces for the 2020 football season.
Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said it was a difficult decision to make.
"However, the health and safety of all our fans remain a top priority as we continue working toward a very different-looking 2020 season," Sterk said.
Saturday's game will be head coach Eli Drinkwitz's first game with the Tigers.
Mizzou and Alabama kick off their game just after 6 p.m.