Health Department Ready To Offer Flu Vaccines

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department told KOMU 8 News Thursday flu vaccines and flu mist vaccines are now in stock.

The department's public information officer Andrea Waner said flu mist vaccines for children will be availble Saturday for Child Safety Day at the A.W. Smith Law Firm at Broadway and Stadium Blvd.

"We have a limited supply of the mist vaccines for Saturday," Waner said. "We'll be able to vaccinate about 120 to 150 kids."

Verena Wilkerson, is a parent who plans to have her children vaccinated this year.

"I am interested in getting my kids vaccinated," Wilkerson said. "Last year, I did not and I should have. Both of my kids have asthma, so they did end up getting the flu last year."

Waner said the department will have more children's vaccines available in the next one to two weeks.

For adults 19 years or older, traditional shots will be available starting Monday, September 16.

Vaccines are free for children ages two to 18. Adults pay either $25 or the cost of their insurance deductible, whichever is lowest.