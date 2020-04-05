Health Department reports over 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported that the state had over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

At this time, approximately 21,191 patients have been tested in Missouri, with 2,113 of those cases confirmed positive. The state has also had 21 COVID-19 related deaths.

There is currently no statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri, but Governor Mike Parson is holding a media briefing at 5 p.m. Friday to announce a next move.

Missouri is one of seven states in the U.S. with stay-at-home orders in parts of the state, but not entirely statewide.