Health Department uses Facebook Live to answer community's COVID-19 questions

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is now using Facebook Live to help answer questions about COVID-19.

Today's Facebook Live was focused around how to ask for help and how to get involved in the community.

"Right now we're really focused on food, health care, mental health, and child care," Service Manager for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Steve Hollis said.

One Missourian on the broadcast asked about how Boone County is helping the homeless during this pandemic.

Hollis said that although the county sponsored shelter is closed, they are working diligently to find emergency shelters for those who need it.

"We are asking people to stay at home, but you can't do that if you don't have a home, so we are trying to find emergency shelters so we can get people off the streets," he said.

Joanne Nelson, Director of Boone County Community Services Department, also ensured that people have a place to turn to when it comes to mental health.

"Please, don't forget your mental health during this time," she said. "It's going to be rough, so we’re asking you don’t be afraid to reach out, there are resources available. Don't be embarrassed to reach out to these mental health supports that we have."

Hollis also said that one crucial way mid-Missourians can help the community is through cash donations.

"Cash is really what we need right now, and that’s because we have some critical needs both on the health side and on the human service side," he said.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will continue to do broadcast Facebook Live Q&A's throughout the week.