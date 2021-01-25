COLUMBIA - As a new COVID-19 vaccination site opened at MU's football stadium today, there is still concern about getting the vaccine.
Even though hundreds received the vaccine, it's an uphill battle fighting against these concerns.
And according to one researcher, this isn't an uncommon trend when it comes to vaccines.
Dr. Monique Luisi is a researcher and professor at MU. She took interest in the HPV vaccination while studying at the University of Kansas.
"Back in 2013, Kansas tied for the lowest amount of HPV vaccinations among adolescents," she said. "So I was wondering what is going on."
That's when being a millennial paved way for her research.
"I couldn't help but notice, also, there was a lot of conversation on social media about vaccines, but in particular, the HPV vaccine," Dr. Luisi said.
From there she posed the question of if there was a relationship between what was happening on social media and the way the HPV vaccine was perceived.
And Facebook seemed to have her answer. She found that nearly 40% of posts focused on the risks of the HPV vaccine.
"Particularly posts that were talking about the risk of the vaccine, like the vaccine being dangerous, were receiving significantly greater engagement," she said. "And they were also the ones that had momentum for being shared as well."
The question we had, are there any parallels with this research and conversations happening regarding the COVID-19 vaccine?
As the COVID vaccine becomes more and more prominent, questions continue to circulate.
People want to know if it's safe, are there side effects, what are the long term impacts?
Not only are questions like these circulating but there are a great deal of 'myths' going around as well.
These are all questions similar to those that Dr. Laura Morris at MU Health Care has also heard.
"The COVID vaccine has raised a few interesting questions from patients I hear often, but folks aren't quite sure how it works and they're worried it's going to change their DNA, which is simply not true," Dr. Morris said.
Pew Research, in November, showed a rise from 50% to 60% likelihood of people who would get the vaccine.
"As more information has come out about the vaccines, how they were developed, how safe they are, how effective they are, how absolutely effective they are, more and more people have trended toward taking the vaccine," she said.
Both Dr. Luisi and Dr. Morris agree that proper information and communication from health care officials will play a major role in current and future vaccination efforts.