Health Dept.: Close contacts need to quarantine even with negative test result

COLUMBIA - Boone County Public Health Department’s close contact policy has the potential to affect businesses with small staffs.

Once someone tests positive for COVID-19, a contact tracer with the Boone County Public Health Department calls any person the positive case listed as a close contact.

Todd Guess, the Boone County Contact Tracing Coordinator, said a close contact is anyone who was within six feet of the positive case for a cumulative 15 minutes or more.

“If you saw somebody for 10 minutes here, 10 minutes there, it's gonna add up to greater than 15 minutes,” Guess said.

However, if a person comes in direct physical contact with someone who has tested positive through something like a hug or handshake, that would qualify the second person as a close contact-- regardless of whether the encounter lasted more than 15 minutes.

Once listed as a close contact, a contact tracer calls and lays out the policies the person needs to follow.

“They're asked to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of exposure they had with the contact,” Guess said. “The whole purpose of quarantine is to keep someone who's been exposed to a virus isolated from others for the full duration of the incubation period.”

Along with a 14-day quarantine period, Guess said the health department recommends testing.

“Regardless of whether you're experiencing symptoms, if you were exposed to the virus, we encourage you to be tested between day seven and day nine,” Guess said.

Guess said even if the test comes back negative for COVID-19, the close contact is expected to remain in quarantine for the full 14 days.

“So a negative test on day nine, while it's encouraging and it certainly suggests a reduced likelihood of you testing positive for COVID-19, it doesn't eliminate that possibility,” Guess said.

Businesses with a small staff could feel the impact of this policy if an employee tests positive and lists co-workers as close contacts.

Tom Spurling is the owner of Ernie's Cafe, a restaurant in downtown Columbia with a staff of 13 people. Spurling said he has not had any employees test positive for the virus.

“In a world with COVID-19, we have been blessed to be able to reopen and blessed to be able to stay open, but it is one day at a time,” Spurling said. “We come in each day hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. It’s a bridge we can cross when we come to it.”

Spurling said if an employee tests positive, he would have to close the restaurant for a couple of days.

“In this world, it’s best to be safe with the best policy that is adopted by all,” Spurling said.





