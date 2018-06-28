Health Dept. Investigates Claims of Bugs in Lunch Food at St. Joseph Catholic School

SALISBURY - KOMU 8 News received an anonymous tip Friday morning regarding claims of bugs in the lunch food served Thursday to students at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury. The caller said 8th graders complained of both beetles and worms in the chicken noodle soup and were told by administrators not to say anything.

The principal of the school, Janice Dubbert, declined to comment about the claims. When asked whether or not the allegations were true she again replied, "No comment."

According to Chariton County Health Department Administrator Carrie Scheid, the department is currently investigating the students' claims. As of 9 a.m. Friday morning the department had not yet visited the school. Scheid said she hopes the department has more information by Friday afternoon.