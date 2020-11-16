Health expert shares how to help students transition to online learning

COLUMBIA — Columbia Public School Elementary students resumed online learning today. It was the first day back after attending in-person classes since Oct. 19.
“I think as far as consistency, it would have been easier to just be virtual because it takes that bouncing back and forth out of the equation," CPS mother Emily Scott said. "But we are still thankful for the time we had in school and for the school keeping us safe."
Amy Hill, the Burrell Behavioral Health system director for school based services, said parents can use a few tips to create stability for their children during these difficult times.
“We know that kids need routine," Hill said. "They need to get up at the same time every day. They need to know what to expect and what’s coming and going.”
Hill also said students need to continue to foster relationships. She said to give children break times during the day to call a friend. She also recommends to have open conversations about how children are feeling.