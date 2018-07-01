Health Groups Urge Veto of E-cigarette Bill
COLUMBIA (AP) - Health advocacy groups want Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon to veto legislation that would exempt electronic cigarettes from other tobacco sales restrictions while barring people younger than 18 from buying them.
E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices used to heat a flavored nicotine solution and create a vapor inhaled by the user. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports advocacy groups argue classifying them as non-tobacco product undermines other anti-smoking efforts.
The groups involved are Tobacco Free Missouri, the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association and the American Cancer Society.
Sponsoring lawmaker Caleb Rowden, a Republican from Columbia, says e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco and should not be classified as tobacco products. He says vetoing the legislation would mean that teens could continue using e-cigarettes.