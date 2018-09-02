Health Literacy Group to Meet in Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - An organization that wants to help Missourians better understand and act upon medical information is holding a statewide summit.



The St. Louis-based nonprofit Health Literacy Missouri is organizing the Sept. 27 event in Columbia. The group says people who have trouble understanding health information are more likely to visit emergency rooms and less likely to follow through with prescribed treatment plans. Ultimately, they die younger.



Participants will receive tips on using simple language to communicate with patients. A U.S. Department of Health & Human Services official will be among the speakers.