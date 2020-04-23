Health official outlines what it'd take to reopen Boone County

2 days 12 hours 48 minutes ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:01:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council meeting on Monday night will start with an update on COVID-19.

It's one of a series of virus-related items on the agenda along with a public hearing to sell bonds to pay for the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport.

What it will take to end the stay-at-home order

The city's stay at home order is set to expire in a few days, but the city and county will likely extend it to match up with Governor Mike Parson's order. 

Dr. Stephanie Browning, the county's top doctor, said she expects it to be a phased approach. 

It will take four steps for the stay-at-home order to go to end: 

  1. A standard reduction in the virus for two weeks must occur. 
  2. Hospitals must safely be able to serve everyone. 
  3. There must be broad available testing.
  4. There must be broad investigation, isolation and contract tracing. 

Residents worry about timeline of economy to reopen

There are also a number of people concerned with when Columbia will open the city for business.

Sterling Sublett, who owns multiple Jersey Mike franchises in Columbia, said he's seen about 30 percent of his business decrease since the virus caused people to stay-at-home.

He said he can't wait for the city's economy to reopen once the experts say it's safe for people to move around.

"I'll definitely be happy when the time comes when they say to reopen," he said. "Not just for me, the entire economy needs it. I know a lot of business owners and it's just not good."

Other people wrote into city council to express their views to also open the Columbia economy. Some of those are also admins on a Facebook page called We're ready to open the Columbia, MO economy

A rally to open the economy for the entire state of Missouri will occur Tuesday at the State Capitol Building. We spoke with the organizer of the protest on Sunday and you can read why he wants to reopen the state here.

The City says a new COU terminal is necessary 

The city of Columbia says a new terminal is needed because of increased security regulations, passenger growth and limited ADA accessibility. The airport currently uses two former Columbia Public School (CPS) trailers for secure gate areas. Another separate trailer is used for baggage claim. There is also only one bathroom in the secure area to accommodate up to 177 people.

The first debt payment for the airport, according to a council memo, will be approximately $470,000 plus interest with the first payment due in 2021.

Regions Capital Advantage, INC has agreed to buy the bonds at an interest rate of 1.9%.

The city will pay for the project from a 1% tax increase on lodging taxes at motels and hotels and revenue from passenger facility charges passed by voters in August 2016. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia telethon aims to help mid-Missourians impacted by COVID-19
Columbia telethon aims to help mid-Missourians impacted by COVID-19
Telethons have long been a popular way to raise money for a charitable cause. Now local community members are putting... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
(CNN) -- Older adults with COVID-19 , the illness caused by the coronavirus, have several "atypical" symptoms, complicating efforts to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:20:00 AM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Saline County factory halts production as COVID-19 cases per capita leads state
Saline County factory halts production as COVID-19 cases per capita leads state
MARSHALL - As the rate of new COVID-19 cases in a few urban areas across Missouri slows,... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:00:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

CPD arrest wanted man on several felony charges
CPD arrest wanted man on several felony charges
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home and was wanted for several felony... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:19:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Police arrest man in police pursuit, suspected of kidnapping and assault
Police arrest man in police pursuit, suspected of kidnapping and assault
BOONE COUNTY - Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit, according to a press release from the... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:48:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Celebrating quarantine in style
Celebrating quarantine in style
COLUMBIA - With a stay-at-home order in place, many families cannot celebrate birthdays or graduations like they normally would by... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Local businesses await federal assistance loans
Local businesses await federal assistance loans
ASHLAND - Some small businesses are still waiting for federal assistance to arrive through different programs, some of which ran... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:54:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Businesses preparing for Cole County stay at home order to expire
Businesses preparing for Cole County stay at home order to expire
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses in Cole County are preparing for the county's stay-at-home order to expire this Saturday at 12:01... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 5:50:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Columbia College has first positive COVID-19 case on campus
Columbia College has first positive COVID-19 case on campus
COLUMBIA - An extended stay residential student at Columbia College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university email.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:55:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Missouri to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
Missouri to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
JEFFERSON CITY - At the Governor's daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, health officials announced that Missouri would begin implementing the... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

MU President addresses fall classes
MU President addresses fall classes
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials are currently planning for in-person classes to resume again in the fall, according to... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Marathon runners impacted by COVID-19 cancellations
Marathon runners impacted by COVID-19 cancellations
COLUMBIA - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the cause of many canceled events, marathons are no exception. Many... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:26:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Cattle industry suffering during COVID-19 pandemic
Cattle industry suffering during COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA — Rachel Lindbloom, a cattle farmer, works at her family farm in Brookfield, Mo. raising calves. But because of... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

A new idea brings music to care facilities who cannot have visitors
A new idea brings music to care facilities who cannot have visitors
NASHVILLE - Everyone is looking for some joy and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music By My side is an... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:55:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Lupus and arthritis patients seeing medicine shortage due to COVID-19 use
Lupus and arthritis patients seeing medicine shortage due to COVID-19 use
COLUMBIA - Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis patients are experiencing difficulty locating hydroxychloroquine, which is a drug that is used to... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Parson grants clemency to Columbia businessman
Parson grants clemency to Columbia businessman
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson granted clemency to local businessman Dimetrious Woods. In 2007, a judge sentenced Woods... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:22:00 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News

Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards
Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court judges are deciding whether the state owes prison guards nearly $114 million in... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:07:19 PM CDT April 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 56°
11am 58°
12pm 61°
1pm 64°