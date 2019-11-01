Health officials confirm mumps cases in Boone County

COLUMBIA- Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has identified a number of recent cases of mumps in Boone County.

Health officials are working on identifying the individuals who have contracted the condition.

Mumps is a viral illness that can cause fever, body aches, headaches, fatigue, swelling of the salivary glands, or pain with chewing and swallowing.

The contagious disease is dangerous because there are not many symptoms for the first few days and then uncontrollable swelling occurs in the jaw area.

Similar to mononucleosis or the "kissing disease," Mumps is spread through sharing bodily fluids.

Anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Having two doses of MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is the best way to protect against mumps.

For more information about mumps, visit www.cdc.gov/mumps