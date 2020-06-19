Health officials investigating cluster of COVID-19 cases in Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS— Three health departments are investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases involving a group of friends and coworkers at several Lake of the Ozarks businesses during the time frame of June 7-15.

Camden, Miller and Morgan County Health Departments are working to investigate the cluster. Camden County has six cases, Miller County has two and Morgan has one associated with the cluster.

All cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home, the Camden County health department said in a statement.

"Due to the high number of contacts and businesses involved, there is a likelihood of more cases developing as this investigation continues," the statement said.

There does not appear to be any link to these cases and Memorial Day activities, the statement said.