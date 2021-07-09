Health officials update information on COVID-19 spread in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services held a virtual meeting Friday morning to update the current COVID-19 situation in Missouri.
The meeting was led by Acting Director of Health and Senior Services Robert Knodell, State Epidemiologist Dr. George Turabelidze and Director of the Division of Community and Public Health Adam Crumbliss. The focus included the recent spike in COVID-19 cases resulting from the spread of the delta variant.
Knodell said vaccination is the best defense against the delta variant. He also said the state has entered into an agreement with Vizient to make sure healthcare facilities are able get the support they need. Through this agreement, hospitals can request additional staff from Vizient for surge staffing needs.
"This solution is available to any healthcare system in the state," Knodell said. "To date, we have received no requests for that healthcare system staffing support available."
Dr. Turabelidze said the delta variant is the most transmissible variant of the virus in the world. He also said the availability of vaccinations would mean future outbreaks of COVID-19 would only be local or hyperlocal outbreaks where there are vulnerable spots.
Turabelidze said Missouri happens to be one of the states with those vulnerable spots.
"Those are spots where people are under-vaccinated, people have low natural immunity levels, and some communities that assume that assume that pandemic was already behind us and mitigation was dropped too quickly," Turabelidze said.
He added the delta variant is spreading from rural areas to urban areas. With higher vaccination rates in urban areas such as Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City, the virus should make less of an impact.
"The impact of this growth of cases, we expect to be hopefully less severe," said Dr. Turabelidze.
Crumbliss said the best way to communicate with Missourians is through facts and data.
"Missourians are a skeptical people, and we have to really demonstrate with data and convincing arguments, facts and most importantly, logic to help move people into action," said Crumbliss.
Despite the spike in cases, Turabelidze said he does not expect to see a state-wide catastrophe.
"Yes, it is strain being felt locally, but as a state, we don't see any impending major issues," Dr. Turabelidze said.
He reiterated that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against the delta variant regardless of whether you have been previously infected with COVID-19.