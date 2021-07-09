Health officials update information on COVID-19 spread in Missouri

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 359 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS BROWN PIKE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI LINCOLN IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI KNOX LEWIS MARION MONROE PIKE RALLS SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, COLUMBIA, HANNIBAL, MEXICO, MOUNT STERLING, PITTSFIELD, AND QUINCY.