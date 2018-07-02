Health Website Attracts More Older Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - More older than younger people in Missouri have been signing up for health insurance through a federally run website.

Figures released Monday by the U.S. government show about 33,000 individuals in Missouri selected a plan through the HealthCare.gov website as of Dec. 28. Of those, about 58 percent were age 45 or older.

Younger adults ages 18-34 accounted for one-quarter of the enrollees in Missouri. That's similar to the national average.

People who are younger or healthier typically pay more into an insurance system than they take out, thus helping to offset the health care costs of older adults.

The new federal figures also show that more Missouri women than men are signing up for insurance policies through the federal website. That also is similar to the national average.