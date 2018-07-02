Healthcare providers help raise money for Halo House

JEFFERSON CITY - People are knocking pins down for a good cause Saturday, as Capital Regional Medical Center employees worked together to raise money for the Halo House.

The Halo House provides housing for high-risk youth from the ages of 16-24. The event will be held at Capital Bowl. There is a $20 donation to play two games from 1pm-4pm with free shoe rental. The fundraiser will also have a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Patient services representative Crystal Collins is part of CRMC’s growth team. Collins said she’s excited to help fund raise for a good cause.

“It is something that was put together for homeless teen mothers,” Collins said. “In addition to providing housing, they ensure that anyone who qualifies for this program, they make sure they continue their education through school and require them to actually get their diploma and then move on to part time employment while going to school in addition to continuing their education with possible college and such. So we’re excited to be part of their fund raising event.”

Collins said there are still lanes available for anyone who wants to come out.

“Currently we have 76 bowlers to participate in the bowling,” Collins said. “There are additional lanes that are available with us having 16 teams and it being a 25 lane center obviously there’s some room for some growth.”

Collins said the event is expected to raise more than $1,000 just from bowling alone.

She said the best part for her is giving back to the community.

“Knowing that it is for young mothers off the streets and trying to assist them in trying to better themselves and become self-sufficient that in itself is rewarding that we are part of that and can assist with trying to make sure they can become self-sufficient and move forward in a positive direction not only for themselves but for their children.”