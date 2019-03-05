Healthcare town hall shifts focus from federal to state Medicaid

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, March 22 2017 Mar 22, 2017 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 6:55:00 PM CDT March 22, 2017 in News
By: Mackenzie Huck, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Dozens of people gathered at the ARC to voice their concerns over Governor Eric Greitens proposed budget cuts to the state Medicaid program. A similar town hall was held in February, focusing on federal health care.

"We need to protect our most vulnerable citizens, seniors and those with disabilities," said Richard von Glahn, Priority Manager for Missouri Jobs With Justice. "We want our representatives to hear our concerns and protect them."

State Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia and Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, were in attendance. Governor Greitens as well as Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport and Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, were invited, but did not attend.

Missouri Jobs with Justice sponsored the "State of our Health Town Hall" event. The focus of the meeting included cuts to the state budget and Senate Bill 28, which would place a cap on federal funding for the state's Medicaid program. 

Rep. Kendrick said he believes this bill would be a mistake.

"This kind of structure has been tried in places like Puerto Rico and Guam and it will end up costing the state more money in the long run," Kendrick said. "With a reduction in federal funding, this will throw off the budget far more than it already is."

According to von Glahn, the proposed cuts could be detrimental to health care services like in-home care.

"Right now, the state is proposing changing the criteria required to qualify for programs that affect the elderly and the disabled," von Glahn said. "If they change this, nearly 20,000 people will lose their coverage. It isn't based on their improvement as an individual. It's them losing their access to important service."

In an emailed statement to KOMU, Sen. Rowden said, "The statements of the bill's impacts are greatly overstated considering any change in the way Missouri receives its share of Medicaid dollars from the federal government would be initiated by the federal government and not legislators in Jefferson City."

Rowden also said the House budget will restore "Almost every dollar of health care appropriations originally proposed to be cut." He said the house, senate and governor are working to "identify additional sources of revenue not immediately known when the Governor was drafting his budget."

Rebecca Shaw, an organizer with CoMo for Progress, said she wants the town hall to be a two-way street between representatives and constituents. 

"We want to urge people to call their representatives," Shaw said. "I want them to hear what people are saying and make their voices heard. So many people feel like they don't have a voice and the way to do that is just to reach out."

Senate Bill 28 will be up for perfection on Mar. 27.

 

More News

Grid
List

Road still closed days after Audrain County pipeline explosion
Road still closed days after Audrain County pipeline explosion
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A high traffic highway is still closed days after a pipeline explosion one mile north of Mexico... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 8:02:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Holts Summit gets a new library saving families time and gas
Holts Summit gets a new library saving families time and gas
HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit Public Library opened Tuesday, making it easier for families to access books, computers and other... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 7:16:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Child care facilities under new state oversight
Child care facilities under new state oversight
COLUMBIA – This week Gov. Mike Parson announced there will be a new child care working group to address issues... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 7:05:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Fulton man sentenced in connection to high speed police chase
Fulton man sentenced in connection to high speed police chase
JEFFERSON CITY - A Fulton man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in shooting at law enforcement... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 4:47:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

New bill would give schools alternative for making up snow days
New bill would give schools alternative for making up snow days
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill could change how school district react to missed school days, including snow days. ... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Tornado survivor stresses importance of listening to warnings
Tornado survivor stresses importance of listening to warnings
COLUMBIA - As tornado sirens sounded throughout Missouri Tuesday, the drill called to mind weekend tornados that devastated areas in... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 3:09:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Battle over proposed event center comes to a head
Battle over proposed event center comes to a head
COLUMBIA - Plans to develop an event center east of Columbia have drawn mixed reviews from the community. The Boone... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

U.S. Marshals Service warns public of phone scam
U.S. Marshals Service warns public of phone scam
JEFFERSON CITY - U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday it has received multiple reports of a phone scam involving people claiming... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 2:27:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Bill on more insurance coverage for children with disabilities advances
Bill on more insurance coverage for children with disabilities advances
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers took another step forward Tuesday on a House bill that makes Missouri's insurance law more... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 2:25:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Student paintings celebrate anniversary of National Churchill Museum
Student paintings celebrate anniversary of National Churchill Museum
FULTON - Tuesday marks the 73rd anniversary of Winston Churchill’s famous “Iron Curtain” speech. He made it as the Soviet... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 1:32:00 PM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Parson appoints new superintendent of Missouri State Highway Patrol
Parson appoints new superintendent of Missouri State Highway Patrol
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson appointed Lieutenant Colonel Eric Olson as the new superintendent for the Missouri State Highway... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 10:44:00 AM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Police find man with outstanding warrants hiding in basement
Police find man with outstanding warrants hiding in basement
FULTON - Police arrested a man with two felony warrants on Monday after officers found him hiding in a basement.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 10:38:00 AM CST March 05, 2019 in News

Extreme cold prompts shelter to expand services
Extreme cold prompts shelter to expand services
COLUMBIA - With temperatures dropping dangerously low, people without homes are looking for warmth. Now, local organizations are looking for... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 2:14:00 AM CST March 05, 2019 in News

City of Columbia to buy $2.2 million in land; updates city manager search
City of Columbia to buy $2.2 million in land; updates city manager search
COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council agreed to buy 9.6 acres of land off of the Route KK and Scott... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 9:35:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

City offers look at plans for new Philips Park pavilion
City offers look at plans for new Philips Park pavilion
COLUMBIA - An indoor pavilion is set to make its way to A. Perry Philips Park within the next year.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 7:33:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Effort to change Clean Missouri raises eyebrows
Effort to change Clean Missouri raises eyebrows
JEFFERSON CITY - When voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1 in November, they approved language that required the General Assembly to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 4:57:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Fulton sex offender sentenced for transporting, having sex with child victim
Fulton sex offender sentenced for transporting, having sex with child victim
FULTON - A sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he paid his grandmother and mother to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 4:44:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

17-year-old faces charges of armed robbery
17-year-old faces charges of armed robbery
COLUMBIA - A 17-year-old is accused of threatening a victim at gun point then stealing his gun. Knowledge D.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:39:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 16°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 14°
11pm 13°
12am 12°
1am 12°