Healthy Eating Tips

First question: is it safe to eat farm raised salmon?

"There have been some reports that farmed salmon can be contaminated with chemicals called PCBs which can increase cancer risk. But this link has not been proven. On the other hand, research has proved that there are great benefits from eating the Omega 3 fatty acids that are found in salmon," she explained. So, in my mind, the benefits outweigh any potential risks. If you want to limit your exposure to PCBs, you can eat a variety of fish including wild salmon and canned salmon which is usually 'wild caught.'"

Soy protein is linked to reducing the risk of heart disease. What's the best way to eat the right amount of soy?

"Well, eating a few soy chips or a soy-infused energy bar isn't enough," Hammock said. "The FDA says you need 25 grams of soy protein a day and to follow a low-cholesterol, low-saturated fat diet."

If you take multivitamins, does that mean you don't need to eat vegetables?

"Don't ditch your vegetables. There is no pill that contains the wealth of vital chemicals and nutrients that are found in whole fruits and vegetables," she noted. "In addition, fruits and vegetables are loaded in fiber and water that fill you up and keep you from snacking."