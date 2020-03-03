Healthy heart presentation showcases tips for all ages

COLUMBIA - Having a healthy heart was a lesson for people of all ages on Saturday.

People attending “Be Mine for A Little While Longer!” learned health tips to prevent a stroke and what to do if a friend or family member is having one. Some of the tips included not smoking, taking the stairs instead of the elevator and wearing comfortable shoes.

Lewis Baumgartner and his wife, Janice, were the guest speakers. Baumgartner made his career as a farmer and then stand-up comedian. He goes by the name “The World’s Worst Farmer.” Ten years ago, he had his first stroke.

“We thought maybe we could come and tell our experiences that we’ve had with the stroke,” Janice said.

After Baumgartner’s second stroke, it has become more difficult for him to speak. But Janice said they like sharing their experience with others.

“It does get better,” she said.

Gina Murdock of D&H Drugstore planned the presentation. She said her goal is to have more events like this in the future.

“I think the more we know about everything, the better choices we make.”

Murdock said she plans on having more events like this in the future.