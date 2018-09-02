Healthy Snacking

"If you ate something that was just all sugar or carbohydrates that would be the first thing to be metabolized and that goes very fast," said Dietitian Leslie Vissat.

Instead, Vissat recommends snacks that combine good fat and protein. Some examples include low fat yogurt with fruit, cheese sticks with high fiber crackers, and nuts.

"[Nuts are] loaded with good fats and also provide satiety. So you don't need a lot of nuts to fill up," Vissat said. "It is a good thing to look at the label and the ingredients should be whole grain, wheat or rolled oats. Should provide two to three grams of fat at the most maybe five grams of fiber and under 10 grams of sugar."

It is important to give your body some time to digest your food. It can take about 20 minutes for your brain to tell your stomach it's full.

Blocks Help Logic Skills

A new study from the University of Washington says playing with blocks helps children develop logic and reasoning skills which aid in language development. Doctors said if you spend 15 minutes a day with your youngster and their blocks you can dramatically improve their language skills.

Breast Feeding Increases Intelligence

A new study from Brown Medical School shows babies born premature who breast feed right after birth have significant increases in intelligence later in life.

The study also showed premature babies who breast feed are less likely to be re-admitted to this hospital.