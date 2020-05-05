Hearing date set in Joseph Elledge child abuse case

COLUMBIA - A hearing is set for early June in the child abuse trial of Joseph Elledge, who also faces charges related to the purported death of his wife.

The hearing in the abuse case is set for June 8. Child abuse charges against Elledge include abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and third degree domestic assault.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight and Elledge's defense attorney John P. O'Connor both agreed on the hearing's date.

Elledge is also being charged with first degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji. His lawyer for the murder charge is Scott Rosenblum, a lawyer out of St. Louis.