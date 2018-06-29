Hearing delayed in Anheuser-Busch bias case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former Anheuser-Busch executive who unsuccessfully sued the brewer for gender discrimination will now wait until September to return to court as she seeks a new trial.

A hearing had been scheduled for Monday in St. Louis Circuit Court on Francine Katz's motion. She cites alleged jury instruction errors and a statement by the beer company's attorney during closing arguments that the one-time vice president of communications and consumer affairs says was incorrect.

Online court records show that hearing has been rescheduled for early September.

A jury of seven women and five men determined in mid-May that Anheuser-Busch did not discriminate against Katz by paying her significantly less than a male predecessor. She had sought more than $14 million in salary and interest.