Hearing for GI in WikiLeaks Case Enters 10th Day

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) - Testimony has resumed in a pretrial hearing for an Army private charged with sending classified information to WikiLeaks.

The hearing at Fort Meade, Md., began Monday with more testimony from Chief Warrant Officer 2 Denise Barnes. She was the commander of a Marine Corps brig in Quantico, Va., during the last three months of Pfc. Bradley Manning's confinement there.

The hearing is in its 10th day. Manning is seeking dismissal of all charges due to what he claims were excessively harsh conditions during his nine months in the brig.

Brig commanders say they kept Manning confined 23 hours a day, sometimes without clothing, to keep him from hurting or killing himself.

He's charged with 22 offenses, including aiding the enemy. He could get life in prison if convicted.