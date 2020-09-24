Hearing For Manager La Russa

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A drunken driving hearing in Florida for St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa is postponed until Dec. 3rd. The hearing was originally scheduled for today. La Russa was arrested March 22nd and charged with drunken driving after police said they found him asleep inside his running SUV at a stop light near the Cardinals' spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida. Two breath samples registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.093 percent and 0.092 percent. Florida's legal driving limit is 0.08 percent. La Russa later apologized.