Hearing For Manager La Russa

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Monday, October 15 2007 Oct 15, 2007 Monday, October 15, 2007 10:23:58 AM CDT October 15, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A drunken driving hearing in Florida for St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa is postponed until Dec. 3rd. The hearing was originally scheduled for today. La Russa was arrested March 22nd and charged with drunken driving after police said they found him asleep inside his running SUV at a stop light near the Cardinals' spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida. Two breath samples registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.093 percent and 0.092 percent. Florida's legal driving limit is 0.08 percent. La Russa later apologized.

