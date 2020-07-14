Hearing for Planned Parenthood arsonist cancelled

COLUMBIA - A sentence hearing for the man who pleaded guilty in a February 2019 arson at a Planned Parenthood clinic was cancelled.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m., according to federal court records.

Wesley Brian Kaster pleaded guilty in federal court in November, 2019. Earlier in April, he pleaded not guilty to the two charges of malicious damage to federal property, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

An affidavit said Kaster was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the building and lighting an incendiary device. The Planned Parenthood clinic was closed one week for repairs.

He was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors in March, 2019, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Investigators even found Kaster's dog hair at the scene of the crime.

Furthermore, authorities searched social media and found in 2015 Kaster's wife posted on her Facebook page a photo of a handgun and the words, "Guns Don't Kill People, Planned Parenthood Kills, People."

Kaster will remain in federal custody until his case is taken to trial, court documents said.

His sentence hearing will be reset during the next sentencing docket.