Hearing In December For Welty

in News Source:

BLOOMFIELD (AP) - A 14 year-old southeast Missouri boy accused of killing a neighbor faces another court hearing next month. Owen Welty is charged with first-degree murder in the 2006 killing of 64 year-old Donald McCollough. Police found McCollough's body behind his house near Bloomfield. He had been shot in the face. Welty was 13 at the time of McCollough's death. On December 13th, his attorneys will have an opportunity to seek a change of venue and to seek a reduction in bond. Welty remains jailed in Cape Girardeau on 250-thousand dollars cash-only bond. Police say Welty has admitted firing his gun that afternoon and that the shot might have accidentally struck McCollough. But he denies intentionally shooting at him.