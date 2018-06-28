Hearing Moved for Mother Accused of Killing Her Daughter

COLUMBIA- Anna Steele's preliminary hearing that was held Tuesday morning resulted in the judge granting a separate court date for May 20.

Steele was with her attorney, Andrew Popplewell, when the request was granted. Afterward, Steele and Popplewell quickly left the court room. KOMU 8 News was denied permission to shoot video of the hearing.

Steele and her boyfriend, Cody Baker, were charged with second degree murder. Police believe the two are responsible for the death of Steele's eight-month-old daughter, Finley. Baker's court date is set for May 14 at the Boone County Courthouse.

In the probable cause documents that KOMU obtained, Steele stated that she noticed a pattern of injuries appearing on Finley after Baker moved in. This led Steele to suspect Baker was abusing Finley. None of that was reported to the police.

On Feb. 28 officers were called to Steele and Baker's home after finding Finley unresponsive and not breathing. Finley was then rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead due to head injuries.