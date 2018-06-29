Hearing Scheduled for Man Charged with Murder of 3-Year-Old

MORGAN COUNTY - There will be a motion Thursday morning at the Morgan County Circuit Court in the case of a man charged with the murder of a toddler.

Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Thomas Presley of Stover with second-degree murder earlier this year. The case involved the fatal beating of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, Blake Litton. Authorities were first told he was struck by a hit-and-run driver along Missouri 135, but investigators said they later determined that Presley staged the hit-and-run to cover up a beating.