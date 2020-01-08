Hearing set for Missouri man accused in Florida killing

HILLSBORO (AP) - One of two Missouri men charged with killing a southwest Florida doctor is scheduled for a court hearing that could decide whether he'll be returned to Florida to face prosecution.

47-year-old Curtis Wayne Wright Jr. is jailed in Missouri. He's set to appear in court Tuesday morning in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis.

Wright and 25-year-old Jimmy Ray Rodgers of Cadet, Missouri, are charged in the June killing of 46-year-old Teresa Sievers. The body of that holistic physician and mother of two was found in her Bonita Springs, Florida, home.

Wright grew up with Sievers' husband in Hillsboro.

Rodgers was sentenced this month to six months in prison for violating probation in a 2011 case in which he pleaded guilty to being a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm.