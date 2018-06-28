Hearing set in Katz's effort for new trial

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A hearing is scheduled for July 28 for Francine Katz's motion to seek a new trial in her gender discrimination lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Katz filed a motion last week, alleging several errors in the recent trial. In May, a jury sided with Anheuser-Busch.

Katz, once the top female executive at the company, filed suit in 2009, alleging she was underpaid due to her gender. She sought $14 million.