Hearing Set in Malcolm X Diary Case

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge is set to hear arguments by heirs of Malcolm X who are seeking to stop a Chicago company from publishing the activist leader's diaries.

Lawyers for the heirs plan to tell a federal judge in Manhattan Friday that Third World Press in Chicago does not have the right to publish "The Diary of Malcolm X."

The heirs say they had planned to release the diaries in two years on the 50th anniversary of Malcolm X's 1965 assassination.

Third World Press Vice President Bennett Johnson has said the publisher has a signed contract for the book from one of Malcolm X's six daughters.

He said the book is based on journals from Malcolm X's last year before his assassination.

Publication has temporarily been blocked by the judge.