Hearing set on public oversight of St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS - Elected leaders in St. Louis are planning their first public discussion about a proposed civilian police oversight board.

Mayor Francis Slay and the city's police unions opposed a 2006 attempt at civilian oversight. But Slay supports the latest plan for a new Civilian Oversight Board. It was developed after the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson and two other police killings in St. Louis put a renewed focus on law enforcement.

The Board of Alderman's public safety committee is scheduled to discuss the proposal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

The oversight board would consist of seven city residents appointed by the mayor and approved by the aldermen. The panel would review misconduct complaints against St. Louis police officers as well as broader police policies.