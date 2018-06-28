Hearing set this week for Mamtek construction contractors

HUNTSVILLE (AP) - Construction contractors who haven't been paid for work on a failed artificial sweetener plant in Moberly planned to be in court this week to discuss recovering the money they were owed.

The contractors did preliminary work for the Mamtek plant. Construction started in 2010 but ended in 2011 after the company missed its first bond payment and bond funds set aside for the construction were gone.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Circuit Judge Scott Hayes would hold a hearing Thursday in Huntsville involving construction contractors who were trying to enforce their liens. Hayes ruled in February that Moberly, the Moberly Industrial Development Authority and other entities associated with the city weren't liable for the almost $2 million in unpaid construction costs.