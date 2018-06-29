Hearing Starts in Mo. Death Row Inmate's Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The attorney for Reginald Clemons says he should be freed from Missouri's death row and deserves a new trial because of a series of injustices.

Opening statements began Monday in St. Louis in front of a specially appointed judge who will make a recommendation to the Missouri Supreme Court. The hearing is expected to last all week.

Clemons was convicted in the 1991 killings of two St. Louis-area sisters, 20-year-old Julie Kerry and 19-year-old Robin Kerry. Both girls, along with their visiting male cousin, were thrown from an abandoned Mississippi River bridge. The cousin, Thomas Cummins, survived.

Clemons confessed to the killings, but later recanted. His lawyers say police beat the confession out of him.

Attorneys for the Missouri attorney general's office say there is ample evidence against Clemons.