Heart Association Hosts Walk

JEFFERSON CITY - The American Heart Association is hosting the Jefferson City Heart Walk Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m at Memorial Park.

The heart walk promotes physical activity and healthy living in a family environment. Hundreds from across Mid-Missouri are raising funds for research to fight against cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of men and women nationwide.

The Heart Walk is supposed to create a community that's passionate for reducing disability and death. It also tries to raise awareness for ways to reducing a person's risk for heart attack or stroke. The Jefferson City Heart Walk is one of 450 walks nationwide.

The American Heart Association says that heart disease and stroke are the number one and three killers of Americans.