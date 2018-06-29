Heart Attack Rates

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Barnes-Jewish Hospital has the best outcomes in Missouri when it comes to surviving heart attacks. The hospital is also just one of 17 nationwide with heart attack outcomes better than the national average, according to a new government report card. At Liberty Hospital near Kansas City, the mortality rate for heart failure was lower than the national figure and the only hospital in Missouri to rank better than average in the category. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is releasing information to the public for the first time about hospitals' heart attack outcomes. The centers adjusted data, taking into account how sick patients were when admitted and other factors, to allow for reliable comparisons betweeh hospitals. Doctor Richard Bach directs cardiac intensive care at Barnes-Jewish. He says the hospital's numbers are remarkable and he's proud of the findings.