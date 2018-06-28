Heart of America Marathon Kicks Off
COLUMBIA - Dozens of people started their Labor Day with an early morning run. The Heart of America Marathon kicked off at 6 a.m. Monday. Race director Joe Duncan said there were about 240 people at the start of the race which is the third most they've ever had.
The temperatures were in the 50's this morning. Duncan said it was perfect running weather.
Kansas City resident Barry Cooper drove to Columbia for his third marathon race.
"It's one of those challenges where you want to push your body and once it's kind of getting into your blood, Marathon is one of those things that you have to do," Cooper said.
The Heart of America Marathon is an annual Labor Day event in Columbia. This year marks its 52nd year.
