Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff

COLUMBIA - Heart of Missouri United Way in Columbia started its annual Campaign Kickoff with its Day of Caring Friday morning.

The day consists of accepting donations and spreading the word about United Way, so more people can feel the effects of their work.

United Way also partnered with local businesses that volunteer and put together self-care kits for people who need them most.

One volunteer, Hannah Krebbs, said that this day is especially important because people need their help more than ever.

“I feel like especially with everything going on, it's super important to just do what you can to help people out, even if it's just in little ways,” Krebbs said.

The self-care kits consist of medical items, toiletries, recipes, information packets and library card sign up sheets.

This year's Kickoff is also virtual, taking place on Heart of Missouri United Way’s social media pages. Virtual workout sessions also helped promote health and wellness.

Heart of Missouri United Way Executive Director Andrew Grabau said even though this year's event is different, it is the same call to action.

“The mission of United Way is still the same. And our kickoff, while it looked different, still has the same call to action," Grabau said. "And now more than ever, we need to come together as a community and we're asking those with the ability to make a gift, to consider making a gift to United Way."

Another volunteer, Blake Williams, said it's good to help the community because everything counts.

“There's a lot of people that are less fortunate than we are, so it's good to get out in the community, help the less fortunate, give them care kits,” Williams said. “So we're trying to help them out during the coronavirus and everything that's going on. It's hard nowadays people aren’t working.”

Grabau also said today is the day for United Way to spread the message that everyone should have the same opportunities.

“It means that we as a community are going to take a stand in breaking down barriers and those systems in place that are preventing individuals from having the same opportunities as so many of us had, and this is a fight for equity in our community,” Grabau said.

For more information on Heart of Missouri United Way, go to their social media pages.