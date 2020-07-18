Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool

COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in effect for all of central Missouri this weekend going in effect at 12pm Saturday until 9pm Sunday evening.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 90s with heat index values in the 100s, potentially as high as 105 to 110 in many locations during peak heat of the day.

Evening temperatures will also be slow to cool, thereby providing little relief from earlier heat during the day. Overnight lows are forecast to fall to around 75 to 80 degrees. This is about seven to ten degrees above normal for this time of year.

Excessive Heat Tips

Stay hydrated. Around eight to ten cups of water will be needed to remain hydrated. Electrolyte-rich drinks are preferred. Avoid alcoholic beverages as it will dehydrate the body.

Avoid outside activity during peak heat of the day which will be from 9am until 6pm. If you will be outside, take breaks and limit sun exposure to avoid heat exhaustion.

Reminder: Indoor car temps can reach 120F in less than 15 minutes.

UV Index & Sun Exposure

Significant UV radiation is experienced in central Missouri this time of year. Sunlight exposure can lead to sunburns and heat exhaustion.

Saturday and Sunday's UV Index is forecast at 10. This is on a 1 to 11 scale, 11 being the highest. Without sunscreen, sunburns can occur within less that 15-20 minutes of sun exposure.

You can always get the daily SUNSENSE number here: Today's UV Index

Cooling Centers and Heat Relief Locations

There are several places in central Missouri you can go to beat the summer heat. Mask are required in Columbia.

Centers in Columbia can be found here: Columbia Cooling Centers