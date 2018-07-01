Heat Goes Out at Columbia Regional Airport

COLUMBIA - A broken boiler caused the north terminal of the Columbia Regional Airport to lose heat.

Thursday, crews had placed mobile heating units and fans in sections of the airport terminal to keep it as warm as possible.

Airport spokesperson, Steven Sapp said it could take up to 30 days to get the boiler fixed. He said the broken unit has been in operation since the 1990's. He said it would cost up to $30,000 to get it working.

Sapp added that the airport operations would not be impacted due to the loss of heat.