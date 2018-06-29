Heat Index Takes a Toll on Columbia Public Schools

COLUMBIA- Temperatures are reaching record breaking numbers and the heat index is becoming a danger for students in some Columbia Public Schools. Jefferson Junior High School and West Junior High School will be released early today because of a heat index expected to reach about 100 degrees. This is the second closing since the beginning of the school year because of high temperatures.

Jefferson nor West Junior High School have air conditioning circulated throughout the entire building and therefore are required to release students early. If the Tobacco Taxes law, which is expected to be on the November ballot is passed, more than 140 million dollars will be dispersed to elementary and junior high schools throughout the state.