Heat, Lack of Rain Hurting Corn, Soybean Crops
COLUMBIA (AP) — High heat and a lack of rain have taken a big toll on Missouri corn and soybean crops, with nearly half of both reported in poor to very poor condition.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service also says 97 percent of the state's topsoil is either very short or short on moisture, with only 3 percent adequate.
The service says last week's temperatures were 3 to 6 degrees above average in the southeast part of the state, and 6 to 11 degrees above average elsewhere.
Corn condition was 19 percent very poor, 29 percent poor, 34 percent fair, 17 percent good and 1 percent excellent. Soybeans were rated 18 percent very poor, 31 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 17 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
