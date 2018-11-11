Heat May Be Factor in Power Outage

COLUMBIA - About 5,000 Columbia Water and Light Customers woke up Thursday morning without power. The outage occurred at 8:30 a.m. and crews restored the power by 9:20 a.m. Many residents were left without air conditioning and the outage resulted in several traffic problems, but no accidents.



A transformer at the Hominy Branch Substation went down at around 8:30 a.m., forcing power to shut off. Connie Kacprowicz, spokeswoman for Columbia Water and Light, said the affected area was bordered by West Boulevard to the east, Interstate 70 to the north, Rollins Road to the south and stretching west as far as Columbia Mall.



Kacprowicz also stated that the high temperatures may have factored into the outage. She explained that, "heat is very hard on an electric system. You have everyone using a lot of electricity to get their air conditioners running and keeping them cool. So we see our loads a lot higher, so that adds to the stress of the electric system."



Kacprowicz said residents should make attempts to keep their homes cooler by not running appliances during the day and blocking out sunlight from windows. This will put less stress on the air conditioning and help prevent power outages.