Heat May Be Factor in Power Outage
COLUMBIA - About 5,000 Columbia Water and Light Customers woke up Thursday morning without power. The outage occurred at 8:30 a.m. and crews restored the power by 9:20 a.m. Many residents were left without air conditioning and the outage resulted in several traffic problems, but no accidents.
A transformer at the Hominy Branch Substation went down at around 8:30 a.m., forcing power to shut off. Connie Kacprowicz, spokeswoman for Columbia Water and Light, said the affected area was bordered by West Boulevard to the east, Interstate 70 to the north, Rollins Road to the south and stretching west as far as Columbia Mall.
Kacprowicz also stated that the high temperatures may have factored into the outage. She explained that, "heat is very hard on an electric system. You have everyone using a lot of electricity to get their air conditioners running and keeping them cool. So we see our loads a lot higher, so that adds to the stress of the electric system."
Kacprowicz said residents should make attempts to keep their homes cooler by not running appliances during the day and blocking out sunlight from windows. This will put less stress on the air conditioning and help prevent power outages.
A transformer at the Hominy Branch Substation went down at around 8:30 a.m., forcing power to shut off. Connie Kacprowicz, spokeswoman for Columbia Water and Light, said the affected area was bordered by West Boulevard to the east, Interstate 70 to the north, Rollins Road to the south and stretching west as far as Columbia Mall.
Kacprowicz also stated that the high temperatures may have factored into the outage. She explained that, "heat is very hard on an electric system. You have everyone using a lot of electricity to get their air conditioners running and keeping them cool. So we see our loads a lot higher, so that adds to the stress of the electric system."
Kacprowicz said residents should make attempts to keep their homes cooler by not running appliances during the day and blocking out sunlight from windows. This will put less stress on the air conditioning and help prevent power outages.
More News
Grid
List
CAMDEN COUNTY - A lake-area fire district is warning of a phone scam asking for donations. The Tri-County Fire... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Goldschmidt Cancer Center held its inaugural Festival of Trees fundraiser Saturday. Local artists and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri Girl Scouts held a vigil to remember the four people killed in a Wisconsin hit-and-run last week.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Multiple groups supporting medical marijuana held a discussion Saturday, just days after Missouri voters approved Amendment 2. ... More >>
in
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The air thick with smoke from a ferocious wildfire that was still burning homes Saturday, residents... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers will be getting new red, white and blue license plates to commemorate the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — It will cost more to stay at an electric campsite in Missouri's parks, beginning May 1. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians experienced an outer-space journey on Saturday at the Rock Bridge High School through the school’s STEM Expo.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A St. Louis city firefighter is under investigation for writing a racial slur on social media.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water issued the advisory Friday until noon on Nov. 14. The agency said a water main... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Winter weather strikes early in Columbia making it difficult for the homeless population. The Columbia-Boone County Basic... More >>
in
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with killing three people in Missouri this month should have faced deportation proceedings... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection with a string of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Columbia earlier this... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - The State of Missouri has charged Osage Beach Board of Aldermen president, Jeff Bethurem, with falsely swearing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street. Police responded to a shots heard call... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The suspect of a bank robbery in south Columbia is now in federal court, after implicating himself in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than thirty veterans from three wars - surrounded by stars, stripes, red, white and blue - got... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was... More >>
in