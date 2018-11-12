Heat Raises Bumps and Bulges in Roads

Part of Route B in Boonville buckled because of 100-degree heat, but local people said it doesn't bother them and they don't think it's a problem.

"It's not as bad as it used to be," said auto mechanic Darrin Wyatt. "There's only one spot around here real close that's buckled out here in the bottoms, but that's about it."

Crews usually fill breaks in the concrete with asphalt as a temporary fix. MoDOT won't permanently repair buckled roads until the weather cools a bit.