Heat Safety

ST. LOUIS - The state's health department says 25 Missourians died last year from heat-related causes. Fourteen of those people were elderly and one was a child. Health officials are asking people to take precautions this summer in hopes of reducing that number. They say summertime heat especially takes its toll on the very young, the elderly and the chronically ill. They say certain prescription medicines can make people more heat-sensitive. Those with questions should check with a doctor. Officials say children should never be left alone in cars, even if the air conditioning is running. Those without air conditioning at home are encouraged to visit a shopping mall, public library or other cool spot in extreme heat.