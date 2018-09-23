Heater cited as possible source of Jefferson City fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Firefighters said a heater may be to blame for the fire which damaged a home Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started at a home on Adams Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the first floor, and no one was hurt. The fire displaced the people living in the home; they are getting help from the Red Cross.
On Wednesday, officials said the fire was an accident and may have been caused by a heater. A press release said heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths, and half of the fires caused by such equipment are reported in December, January and February.
The Jefferson City Fire Department offered the following advice regarding heaters and home heating:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
