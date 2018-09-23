Heater cited as possible source of Jefferson City fire

JEFFERSON CITY - Firefighters said a heater may be to blame for the fire which damaged a home Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started at a home on Adams Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the first floor, and no one was hurt. The fire displaced the people living in the home; they are getting help from the Red Cross.

On Wednesday, officials said the fire was an accident and may have been caused by a heater. A press release said heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths, and half of the fires caused by such equipment are reported in December, January and February.

The Jefferson City Fire Department offered the following advice regarding heaters and home heating: