Heavy Internet Use Linked to Signs of Addiction

ROLLA (AP) - Young adults who are heavy Internet users may also exhibit signs of addiction.

That's the finding of a new study that was conducted by researchers at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, Duke University Medical Center and the Duke Institute of Brain Science. The study tracked the Internet usage of 69 college students over two months. It reveals a correlation between certain types of Internet usage and addictive behaviors.

Researchers also found that students who scored high on an introversion scale spent 25 percent more time on instant messaging than those who scored low on the scale. Introversion also was closely tied to file downloading and loss of control to gambling.

The research was presented Dec. 18 at a conference in Chennai, India.